New Tottenham signing Guglielmo Vicario said it is a dream to join the club and added that he wants to create a special bond with fans.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper arrived from Empoli on a five-year contract and is Ange Postecoglou's second signing.

After putting pen to paper, Vicario told the club website: "It’s one of the biggest teams in England and in the Premier League, so I’d like to start quickly to join my team-mates because for me it is a big pleasure to be here.

"It was my first choice. I would like to go to the Premier League and in a big club like Spurs. For me, it’s so exciting. I started my career from the bottom. My dream to be at the top was so difficult. I had to do all the levels. I accept the competition with myself to be the best.

"This is my dream - but I want to live my dream now. I want to learn a lot of things because the culture of football in Italy is so different."

On what sort of goalkeeper he is, Vicario said: "I think I can define myself like an attacking keeper. It’s a different way to see the role but I am ready for this.

"The coach told me the keeper is so important with his attacking mentality. It’s a position with big responsibility because if you fail, 99% it’s a goal for the opponent.

"I love this responsibility, I love to save, I love to make contact with the grass.

"The atmosphere you can create with all the fans at home games, this is my dream to see and to face the Spurs fans. I want to share all these things with my team-mates and I hope I can do a lot of saves to help Spurs win a lot of games."