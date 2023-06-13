'Clarkson return would be huge statement of intent in Dons rebuild'

Glen Schreuder, Red Tinted Glasses podcast, external

With 15 players leaving Pittodrie, it’s a big clearout. I know a lot of the players were loanees returning to their parent clubs but it’s a huge rebuild for Barry Robson and his staff and an opportunity to put his own stamp on the squad.

We’ve got a big season coming up with European football to look forward to, so it's maybe an attractive proposition for players on the outside.

It’s a huge summer ahead, this time of year is always exciting for fans waiting to see who’s coming and going. We’ve announced the players that are released but that doesn’t mean there won’t be more departures.

The work Robson did last season with players he inherited is to be admired. You’ll hopefully get players not only wanting to play for Aberdeen but playing for the manager - you just need to look at Nicky Devlin’s comments on his signing and how much speaking to Robson helped persuade him that Aberdeen was the right club for him.

It would be important for Graeme Shinnie to come back, he captained us at the end of last season and he’s such an inspirational and passionate player. He gets what it means to play for Aberdeen.

Leighton Clarkson returning would be a huge statement of intent. He oozed quality, especially under Robson, and really seemed to thrive under his tutelage. If we could get him from Liverpool, whether on another loan or a permanent deal, it would be a signing that would not only get the fans excited but probably the rest of the league to take notice of Aberdeen.

We’re going to have to fight on four different fronts as we start the season, so we'll need that rotation and strength and depth in the squad that can help us on the pitch.