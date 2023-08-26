Captain Lawrence Shankland insists Hearts will be "ready" for Sunday's Scottish Premiership trip to Dundee.

The Tynecastle side are coming off a Europa Conference League play-off first-leg defeat against PAOK but are unbeaten domestically.

“It’s back to the league now,” said Shankland, who has five goals in six appearances so far this season.

“The games come thick and fast at this stage of the season but it’s good - they’re good games to play in.

“We’ll be ready to go against Dundee. When you see the boys who are missing out on the squad for the European games, it shows the strength in depth we’ve got.”