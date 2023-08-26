Hodgson hails 'trump card' Frank

Roy Hodgson hailed Brentford's unbeaten start to the season under "trump card" Thomas Frank.

On Saturday the Bees face a Crystal Palace side looking to bounce back from a narrow defeat by Arsenal last week.

With Brentford yet to taste defeat this season, Hodgson said: "As far as their [Brentford's owners'] trump card was to find Thomas Frank and to get behind him, they have showed their faith in him and believed in what he does.

"And to give him the chance to put this team together and give him the type of players he's asked for, to be able to play the type of football they want to play.

"They've reaped a very big reward for it, because not only did they get back into the Premier League, they've got into the top 10 of the Premier League already."

Hodgson is also impressd by the way thee Bees have coped in Ivan Toney's absence.

He said: "To be able to shrug off the loss of a player so important as Ivan Toney is in itself an enormous strength and something I'm sure Thomas is proud of doing."