Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will leave the club by mutual agreement after a six-month internal investigation into his conduct.

Greenwood was arrested in January 2022 following allegations surrounding material which was published online.

Charges against the 21-year-old England international, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped on 2 February 2023.

United said in a statement: "All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

"It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

You can read comments from Greenwood and United chief executive Richard Arnold in BBC Sport's full story here.