Celtic have midfielder Reo Hatate back following a calf complaint while Nat Phillips could make his debut. Liel Abada (thigh) has joined Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki (both hamstring), and Stephen Welsh (ankle) on the sidelines.

Yuki Kobayashi, Mikey Johnston and Marco Tilio are back in training but may have to wait to feature.

Dundee have a clean bill of health with Antonio Portales and Aaron Donnelly back from injury.