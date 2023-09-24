Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "After the performance the other night, we managed to go today and score a few goals. We brought a lot of speed and passed the ball really well. It was a worthy win for us.

"You're never a good attacking team without being a good defensive one and I thought the back three were outstanding.

"We don't get carried away. We won a game at home. We had a good performance, but we have a big game on Wednesday that we want to try to win."

On balancing league and European football, Robson adds: "I think we're learning. We freshened the team up and the players who came in performed well."