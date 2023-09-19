Ollie Kay, We Are Luton Town, external

Garth Crooks - a riposte to your recent comments about my fine club and how they have done "the bare minimum" to try to stay in the Premier League this season.

The sheer audacity to question what our custodians have done in taking us from the brink all the way to the top league in the country. And having an opinion on owners you have never met is incredibly insulting to the entire fanbase.

I have followed this club since 1995-96 and have seen six relegations and six promotions.

Surely you would take the time to accept our manager's generous offer to pop in and observe training, maybe staying for some lunch. After all, you would be able to see the tireless work going on behind the scenes to make a proper fist of obtaining Premier League survival. Our last game showed clear progress - we were deserving of a point at Fulham, but unfortunately fell short.

Numerous fans retain their optimism and can see points are just around the corner. I think your recent column has only further shown your favouritism towards those you perceive to be the 'relevant clubs' - and it has united our fanbase.

My advice is that you should accept Rob Edwards' invitation. You would potentially learn something new about Luton Town beyond who played for us in the 1980s.

There is a whole three decades of drama you aren’t aware of. You won’t regret mending these bridges if you act now.

