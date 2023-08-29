Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

When Micky Adams was in his second spell as Brighton manager and the Albion were heading towards relegation out of League One, my friends and I ended up almost willing a defeat whilst on the train to away matches.

"Three points gained today will end up being 20 points dropped over the next 10 games if it keeps Adams in the job." The argument being that when looking at the bigger picture, sometimes a defeat can be a good thing. A moment of pain for long term gain.

Saturday's 3-1 reversal to West Ham felt rather like that. Obviously not because Roberto De Zerbi needs replacing if Brighton are to avoid playing in League Two, but in that it brings everyone back down to Earth and focuses minds ahead of the transfer window slamming shut later this week.

The Albion clearly missed Moises Caicedo shielding the back four against West Ham. Danny Welbeck playing as a number 10 because Alexis Mac Allister has been sold and Julio Enciso is out with a knee injury which has required surgery did not really work.

Losing at the weekend has highlighted where gaps in the squad remain; something De Zerbi himself commented on in his Friday press conference. "Without Julio, I think we need another attacker, and a midfielder because we lost Caicedo," said the Albion head coach.

If a first defeat of the season makes the club more serious in addressing those issues, then going down to West Ham may yet prove beneficial to Brighton over the coming months. Three points dropped is a price worth paying if it leads to De Zerbi getting the two new recruits he wants.