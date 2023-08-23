T﻿ransfer news: City to resurrect Paqueta deal

Gossip column graphic

Manchester City could resurrect an £80m deal with West Ham for Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta in January, once a Football Association investigation into the player's alleged betting rule breaches is concluded. (Sky Sports)

Bernardo Silva has signed a new deal at City, with the Portugal international committing to the Premier League champions until June 2026. (Fabrizio Romano)

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column

Related Topics