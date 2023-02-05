Nouble - 'It couldn't have gone any better'

Joel Nouble is delighted to be back playing for Livingston and involved in the goals for his team.

The striker made his 20th appearance of the season on 12 November and, with a combination of the World Cup break and a knee injury, didn't get back to playing until 1 February when he came on as a substitute to face Celtic in the 3-0 defeat.

The Englishman opened the scoring in the second match of his comeback, the 3-1 home win over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

He told BBC Scotland: "I’m delighted. When you’re out for a little while you’re always a bit sceptical about how you’re going to play so the main things were to help the boys get a win, help myself with a goal and assist. It couldn’t have gone any better.

"The gaffer made five changes, a bit of freshness in the team opposed to the team that played Celtic. We know Kilmarnock are scrapping down there. We went out there and matched their energy and obviously our individual quality came through in the first half.

"The gaffer is not scared to make changes so having two guys for the same position can only help the team and what we want to achieve this season.

"Compared to last season when I came back on loan [from Arbroath] I had some good games but wasn’t chipping in with any stats. This season I said I’ve just got to prove myself and feel like I deserve to be one of the top names."