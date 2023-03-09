Newcastle striker Callum Wilson says he will "keep believing" in himself as questions intensify over his form since the World Cup.

The England forward has only scored once in 12 games since returning from Qatar and missed a fine chance against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium last Saturday.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast, Wilson says he accepts responsibility for the lack of goals and is doing everything he can to address it.

"I never shy away from owning up and taking accountability," he said. "I need to fix up in front of goal.

"When you're a goalscorer, you know you won't go a full season missing chances, so you have to keep believing in yourself and not let self doubt creep in.

"I'll let everybody outside do the talking - I hear there is a lot of noise and people trying to show negative things - but I need to do my talking on the pitch."

How does he explain his missed kick in front of the City goal?

And what is his prediction for Newcastle's home game with Wolves on Saturday?

