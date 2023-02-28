Two points dropped as crunch games loom

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

Handed a man advantage shortly before half time, St Mirren departed from Perth with the distinct sense that they were leaving two points behind.

Pressing opponents and ceding possession in order to break aggressively have been the core principles of this season's generally successful style. Phillips departing for an unlucky but ultimately dangerous challenge on Ryan Flynn put paid to that plan and forced St Mirren to play on the front foot. Yet, try as they might with their twenty one attempts on Remi Matthews' goal, the Buddies were left scrambling to salvage a point.

Based on St Mirren's current treatment list, our medical department may soon be lobbying for a second stand allocation. Jonah Ayunga and Ryan Tait are long term casualties while Greive, Tanser, Baccus and Gallagher are fighting to return as soon as possible.

Rarely called upon in the last twelve months, Ryan Flynn has now found himself verging on essential once more in Paisley. Thierry Small, eighteen and still developing, has now made consecutive starts at left wing back.

Hearts were also briefly in mouth when loanee Tony Watt required treatment in the first half, although he returned to his feet and grafted his way eighty minutes closer to full match fitness. Declan Gallagher, though capably replaced by goalscorer Alex Gogic, has nursed a couple of complaints in recent weeks and will likely have to push through the pain barrier in order to play his part in the six fixtures before the split.

Aberdeen, Livingston, Hibs and St Johnstone all retain reasonable ambitions of securing one of the three top half positions which will be in play. Younger fans will be painfully aware that each of these sides have recent top half pedigree to call upon while the Saints and their older guard rely on eighties nostalgia and Tony Fitzpatrick's weapons-grade optimism for reassurance that progression is possible.

Knowledge of what lies ahead, having drawn in Perth and lost to Motherwell makes for slightly troubling reading. April brings pre-split trips to both Tynecastle and Ibrox in addition to this Sunday's visit of Celtic. Realistically, maximum points in two if not three of the remaining fixtures against Dundee United, Livingston and Kilmarnock are probably required in order to match or exceed the chasing pack's totals.

Expectations for subduing Celtic once more on Sunday may be relatively low, but the belief which Stephen Robinson has instilled in his assembled group is not. Never say never.