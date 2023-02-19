Analysis: Tottenham 2-0 West Ham

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

It has been a bad weekend for West Ham as they end it in the relegation zone after wins for Everton and Bournemouth before a tame performance in a London derby at Tottenham.

David Moyes' side only managed one shot on target, Jarrod Bowen, who had fired another attempt just wide inside the opening 60 seconds, shooting at Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

West Ham tried to frustrate Tottenham and it worked in the first half, but West Ham fell behind when Ben Davies linked up with fellow wing-back Emerson Royal and he scored the first goal of the game.

Substitute Son Heung-min added a second but there was no hint of the Hammers getting back into the game as they lost their first match in five in all competitions.

But Moyes won't panic and will know one victory can take them up three places.

That means it is a massive game at the London Stadium next Saturday - at home against another team in trouble, Nottingham Forest.