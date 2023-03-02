Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble, external

There are so many important goals I would like to pick here but won’t due to the nature of the question. I am taking it as best 'team' goal not just best goal in terms of the ramifications.

That rules out Sergio Aguero vs QPR, Vincent Kompany vs Leicester and Ilkay Gundogan vs Villa. They were all key goals, but don’t necessarily meet the criteria for the question the way I am viewing it.

Two goals stood out in my mind when I think of the aesthetically pleasing manner in which they were scored.

Leroy Sane away to Arsenal three days after a Carabao Cup win against the same opposition. This game was played out in front of a half empty Emirates stadium but City put on a show in the first half going three goals up. Sane topped off an incredible move with a tap in but the goal is worth digging up for another look at the quick ball movement under pressure.

The one I will actually go for though is Gundogan against Manchester United in a 3-1 win in 2018.

This is the goal most remembered for City racking up 44 passes before it hit the back of the net. City completely dominated and this goal was the icing on the cake - 44 passes, beautiful football to seal a derby and show just how much better we were at that point in time. Perfect.

