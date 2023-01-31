Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

After the goal, Hibs began to play some silky stuff. Youan at the heart of that. He saw a lot of the ball, created chances for himself and others and impressively, won a lot of headers up against a big County backline.

It's a good point for Lee Johnson's side on the road, but there will undoubtedly be a few thoughts of 'it could've been all three' on the bus home.

Momentum is building, though, and that is never a bad thing.