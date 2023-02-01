Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

As the dust settles on a January transfer window for the ages, it’s now time for Graham Potter to figure out how he fits his eight, yes eight, new players into the side.

Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Benoit Badiashile are all looking like they’ll be guaranteed starters. Fellow newcomers Noni Madueke, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos will presumably be fighting for first-team football, so there’s probably some relief that new right-back Malo Gusto is spending the remainder of the season at Lyon. The Blues can only include three of the newcomers in their Champions League squad.

Away from the drama of the last-gasp, record-breaking deal for Fernandez comes some man-management dilemmas. Hakim Ziyech has never looked completely at home at Chelsea and a loan move to PSG falling through - with the club accused of failing to submit paperwork in time - could lead to some awkward conversations.

There was also disappointment for hugely promising youngster Omari Hutchinson, whose proposed loan move to Championship side West Brom to gain first-team experience also fell through at the last minute.

It all means there are a LOT of players to keep happy at Cobham - and surely not enough minutes on the pitch to keep everyone satisfied.

Jorginho’s departure to Arsenal also leaves questions about the spine and leadership in this new-look, youthful squad. During his four-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge he played an integral role in the centre of the park - particularly his performances alongside the irreplaceable (and still injured) N’Golo Kante en route to Champions League glory in 2021.

I think it would be fair to say Blues fans were never completely endeared to the midfielder despite the cup success - but he could well be a player whose class, footballing intelligence and iconic penalty technique won’t have been truly appreciated until now.