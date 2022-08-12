Mikel Arteta likes what he has seen from William Saliba since his return to Arsenal.

After signing for the Gunners in 2019, he spent time on loan in France with Saint Etienne, Nice and Marseille.

The 21-year-old defender received huge praise for his performance in Arsenal's Premier League opener, but Arteta believes the player is still humble.

He said: "I think he has his feet on the ground, that’s not going to be an issue. Obviously we have talked about the expectation that he had already created before joining the club.

"When he was on loan he was very aware of everything that was happening around him and we have tried to manage that internally in a quiet way and I think this is better for him, because he is 21 years of age and has played one Premier League match.

"When we got him back (from Marseille) in pre-season the first impression was really positive. His body language, his presence and the confidence he was acting with, he was very mature.

"The players really like him because he’s so willing to be talked through anything, be coached and his aim is to get better."

On whether Arsenal are keen to extend the Frenchman's contract, Arteta said: "We will address all these issues like we always do. The board will be preparing all the scenarios we can possibly face and we want our players to be happy here and feel valued."