Oli Price-Bates, The Fresh Arsenal podcast, external

Arsenal were far too often reliant on the right side of their attack last season, with Bukayo Saka the shining light. Now the Gunners have other stars glistening, in particular Brazilian duo Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

The attacking pair have set a new level of intensity in the final third and they are knitting together the left side of the pitch for Arsenal.

Further back the Gunners have built a solid foundation in their build-up on that side. Oleksandr Zinchenko has come in at left-back, tucking inside and operating as a playmaker - he completed more passes than any other Arsenal player against Leicester (54).

Zinchenko’s presence and technical security in this area of the pitch has allowed for Granit Xhaka to push higher up, supporting the attack and being an extra body in the box, his goal and assist against Leicester highlighted this.

Arsenal felt reliant on Saka and small margins to win games last season, but with more pieces of the puzzle connecting, the Gunners now feel better equipped to make a serious assault on the top four this season.