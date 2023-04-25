Aberdeen 2-0 Rangers: Your views

David: Clear-out required from top to bottom if we are to compete. Hit the reset button for the sake of our club.

Fraser: It doesn't matter, the league was lost months ago, next week is the important one, beat Celtic and the cup is ours again.

Frazer: An ingredient missing in the Rangers team - a few maybe. Cantwell, Raskin and Tillman are standouts for Rangers but the defence is shaky at best. Aberdeen defended well and even though Rangers dominated the first half, in the end Aberdeen deserved the win. We need to be more clinical.

Chris: Too casual in the first half, not taking chances and it came back to bite them, fed up watching Barisic leaving his man at the back, he should leave in the summer.

Aaron: I don’t think we should pay the £5m for Tillman. He goes missing in games where he needs to show up, like against Celtic in the 3-2 defeat and the League Cup final. Cantwell doesn’t perform too much in the biggest matches either but he is still adapting to the Scottish game.

Billy: I thought the game was played well but a lot of things went Aberdeen's way. The referee should have went over to see the VAR check and also the linesman put his flag up too late for the offside.

James: Rangers are currently in a state of transition. A big transfer window ahead for Beale. A Scottish Cup win will only gloss over some of the cracks.

Aaron: Shocking performance. Davies at fault as usual, he needs to go. When Goldson is back it should be Goldson and Souttar in defence. The club needs a new captain, for parts of the game he was good and parts of it he was bad. We need a new striker and we have plenty of potential in the young players. It's good putting them on the bench, the season is over so why not start them.

Connor: It was absolute shambles and I don’t understand, what does it take for Arfield to get a game. The players don’t have any desire and I hope they all leave in the summer.

Ronnie: We dominated the first-half but couldn't score. They get a lucky goal and add another which is offside. After that its still 50/50. Rangers could have clawed it back. The league was over so it's not a disaster. It gives provincial clubs like Aberdeen a lift, they celebrated it like a trophy win. Sakala needs to learn the offside rule, Tillman is missing Bayern and we need Goldson back.

Don: It was too late to bring on subs, why have talent on the bench when things need to change? There was some great play from Rangers in the first half but they never took the chances. I’ve never been a fan of Beale and it looks like no change there.

Sandy: The team was let down by a lacklustre performance from too many players. Morelos was supposed to be a striker, yet he was never in a position where he affected the game. Tillman ran out of steam and the pace of the match was too fast for Cantwell. Beale has major decisions to make for the semi-final.

Duncan: We saw attractive passing football from Rangers in the first half. On another day at least one of the goal attempts would have landed in the net. However, the familiar failings at both ends of the pitch were evident once more and luck was with the Dons on the day. Power to the team rebuilding plans!

Billy: Rangers were like rabbits that couldn’t see in the light in the second half. The captain was poor once more, the keeper - what can you say, he has had his time and up front the boys would not hit a barn door. It's a long trip back home from Aberdeen. On Sunday next week, Celtic will run through Rangers like a hot knife through butter. Beale has to wake up and smell the coffee.

Nicky: I said it when Beale was appointed, he's not good enough for Rangers. His tactics and decision making are rubbish. I'm not just talking about the Aberdeen game, it's been every game against Celtic. I said it in November - Celtic would be 15 points clear and have a treble by the end of the season. I'm not even going to watch the semi-final on Sunday.