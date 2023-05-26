Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says as far as he is concerned Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest will be his "last game" in charge of the club.

Hodgson took over on an interim basis until the end of the season with the Eagles in danger of relegation following Patrick Vieira's sacking in March.

He has since steered Palace to a comfortable mid-table finish but, despite reports linking him with signing a contract extension, was not drawn into speculating about his future at the club.

Speaking ahead of his side's final match of the season, Hodgson said: "As far as I'm concerned, this is my last game.

"I signed a contract here until the end of the season and I was grateful to do so.

"All along I have seen this as my last game on my contract and as far as I'm concerned that's what it is."

However, the 75-year-old did not rule out signing a new deal if one was offered to him.

When asked if he would be open to staying on if asked by chairman Steve Parish, Hodgson added: "I don't know, I'll wait until that day arrives if it ever arrives. At the moment I don't have to concern myself with that.

"What's on my table is to see my contract out, thank everyone for the last two and a half months, and hopefully help the team get a result. I hope to leave all my options open."

Sign up for Crystal Palace notifications