A year on, the pain still lingers for Rangers fans.

On a sweltering night in Seville last summer, the Ibrox men were in touching distance of Europa League glory, only to falter in the most agonising fashion possible as Eintracht Frankfurt prevailed on penalties.

Joe Aribo had sent the Rangers supporters into delirium when he opened the scoring in the second half of the final, only for Rafael Borre to haul the Germans level.

Then came THAT chance for Ryan Kent late in extra time. He couldn't convert and neither, fatally, could Aaron Ramsey in the shootout as Rangers were consigned to defeat.