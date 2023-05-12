Sutton's prediction: 2-2

What a great game this will be, and I am fascinated to see how both sides approach it.

Brighton love teams who come at them, and that was their issue with Everton last week - the Toffees just would not come out, even when they were ahead.

The Seagulls persisted in playing through the middle in that game, trying to create overloads, but Everton played with such a narrow five in midfield that there was no space to play through them.

You might think that losing 5-1 at home to Everton might knock Brighton's confidence, but I don't think it will. Roberto de Zerbi's side will carry on playing the same way and they might have more joy against Arsenal.

I don't think Mikel Arteta will back down and show more caution than normal - he can't because it is Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

So, I am going for an open game, lots of goals... and the points to be shared.

Joe's prediction: Brighton have been phenomenal but I think they have just about peaked. They have done really well but they've probably realised they are not quite going to get into Europe. The foot might have come off the gas a little bit and there is no way they are going to beat an Arsenal side who need the points as much as Manchester City do. 2-0

