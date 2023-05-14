'2-0 is never a comfortable lead' - Your views on the Buddies' draw with Hearts

We asked for your views on St Mirren's 2-2 draw with Hearts. Here's what you said:

Craig: Totally gutted, surrendering a two-goal cushion - one of them to a 10-man side is sickening. Never a penalty. But, to be fair, never a sending off. Once again, all eyes on the officials!

Stu: We played well in the first-half, playing with two up front was positive. Taking Grieve off and replacing with a midfielder seemed to invite Hearts on to us. 2-0 is never a comfortable lead and so it proved with a poorly defended cross for Hearts' first and a dreadful error conceding the penalty in the sixth minute of injury time has likely cost us a European spot.