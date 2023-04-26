Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

The reputation of Tyrone Mings at Aston Villa has probably already been fully restored, and perhaps even enhanced, but his winning goal against Fulham last night may prove to be the crown on an outstanding season.

It was a special moment, and Unai Emery revelled in seeing a set-piece plan turn up trumps.

“I am pushing him, telling him ‘You are a tall player and we have to use you. You have to believe in yourself. You have to do it!’ Today was good because we won 1-0 through him.”

The goal, Mings’ first of the season, was a nice bauble, but his greatest contribution has been in his primary role at the other end. Playing alongside Ezri Konsa for every minute of a surge that has yielded 26 points in 10 games, Mings has been vital in a defence breached only three times in that run.

Occasionally, fans suspect players slightly drop intensity after signing a new contract. Exactly the opposite seems to be happening to Mings, whose new deal with Villa was announced a week before this unbeaten run began. Whatever they agreed to pay him, Villa are getting particularly good value.

Are we really still in the same season in which Mings had the club captaincy removed, and was left out of the opening game at Bournemouth? Steven Gerrard was usually cautious with his language during his brief stay at Villa, but he made comments to BBC Radio WM after that game that jarred at the time, notwithstanding that Mings was not always popular for his performances last season.

It should be noted Mings himself was gracious both at the time and after Gerrard’s departure. Anyway, the former captain’s stock has risen enormously since then – and incidentally the same has happened to John McGinn, who was given the role instead – which only goes to show that it is not necessary to wear an armband to be a leader.

At 30, Mings is at the peak of his career, and is in the vanguard as Villa stride forward.

Manchester United v Aston Villa – live commentary on BBC Radio WM, Sunday, 14:00 BST

BBC Radio WM football phone-in, call 08081 009956, weeknights 18:00 BST

Let us know your thoughts on Villa's prospects for the run-in