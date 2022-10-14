Graham Potter has praised his Chelsea players for helping him settle in and said "we are starting to build a nice relationship".

The Blues are unbeaten in five games under Potter and face a struggling Aston Villa side on Sunday.

When asked if he has found managing players with "bigger egos" challenging, Potter said: "I’ve found it really good. The players are open, they are honest, they are responsible. They are ambitious; they are determined and want to do well. So far, so good from my perspective.

"They are still human beings. There is a media perception that you get to a certain level and they grow a second head and are not like the rest of us. But the reality I’ve found is that isn't the case.

"At Brighton, there weren’t ‘big names’, but I managed to do OK with them. In Premier League squads, there are 24 players who all want to play.

"When you don't pick them they are disappointed, their egos are damaged and they are hurt. People are complex in lots of walks of life. It’s not straightforward this job - whatever the level - and so far we have managed it OK."

"I am really thankful to the players. They have been really receptive, open and honest - and we are starting to build a nice relationship."