A year of transformation
Newcastle are producing some of their best form in almost two decades as Eddie Howe celebrates a year in charge of the Magpies.
Howe took over on 8 November 2021 and his side have 69 points from their last 38 games.
In 2003 goals from Jermaine Jenas and Hugo Viana saw Newcastle draw 2-2 at West Brom on the final day to finish the season 3rd with 69 points.
So this current points return is as good as things have been in 19 years.
By comparison, the Toon had taken 33 points from the 38 matches they had played before Howe arrived.
The Premier League table accounting for every game since Howe took over sees the Magpies in fifth.