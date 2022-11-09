A year of transformation

Newcastle's rise, PL table of last years. Man City - P 40, GD 84, PTS 102, Liverpool - P40, GD 57, PTS 89. Arsenal - P40, GD 33, PTS 83. Tottenham - P41, GD 45, PTS 81. Newcastle P41, GD 11, PTS 71. Chelsea - P40, GD 21, PTS 69.

N﻿ewcastle are producing some of their best form in almost two decades as Eddie Howe celebrates a year in charge of the Magpies.

H﻿owe took over on 8 November 2021 and his side have 69 points from their last 38 games.

I﻿n 2003 goals from Jermaine Jenas and Hugo Viana saw Newcastle draw 2-2 at West Brom on the final day to finish the season 3rd with 69 points.

S﻿o this current points return is as good as things have been in 19 years.

B﻿y comparison, the Toon had taken 33 points from the 38 matches they had played before Howe arrived.

T﻿he Premier League table accounting for every game since Howe took over sees the Magpies in fifth.