N﻿ewcastle are producing some of their best form in almost two decades as Eddie Howe celebrates a year in charge of the Magpies.

H﻿owe took over on 8 November 2021 and his side have 69 points from their last 38 games.

I﻿n 2003 goals from Jermaine Jenas and Hugo Viana saw Newcastle draw 2-2 at West Brom on the final day to finish the season 3rd with 69 points.

S﻿o this current points return is as good as things have been in 19 years.

B﻿y comparison, the Toon had taken 33 points from the 38 matches they had played before Howe arrived.

T﻿he Premier League table accounting for every game since Howe took over sees the Magpies in fifth.