Ajax have lost their past three Champions League matches against Liverpool. They have only been beaten four or more times in a row by two teams in the European Cup/Champions League: Juventus (four, 1997-2004) and Real Madrid (seven, 2010-2019).

The Reds won their last game at Ajax 1-0 in October 2020. Their only other visit saw them lose 5-1 in the European Cup in December 1966.

This will be Liverpool’s 150th Champions League match, making them the 10th club to reach that landmark. Of that 150, 62 will have been under Jurgen Klopp, moving the German level with Rafael Benitez.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored 41 Champions League goals, three short of former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba's 44, which is the most by an African player in the competition.