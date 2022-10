Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell admits Scottish football could be in for a horrendous few months as the game looks to get to grips with the introduction of VAR in the Premiership, but he is hoping clubs and fans keep their cool and have patience - because the country's officials will get it right. (Daily Record), external

St Johnstone's late equaliser against Celtic on Saturday would have been disallowed by VAR, according to former top referee Charlie Richmond, which would have meant the Scottish champions would not have required Giorgos Giakoumakis' dramatic last-gasp winner in Perth. (Daily Record), external

