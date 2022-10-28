T﻿homas Frank has revealed how much his role takes a grip of his life.

T﻿he Brentford boss says his wife will, at times, nudge him when he is out in a social situation if she feels he is drifting off and thinking about football.

A﻿sked by Football Focus whether being a Premier League manager is worth the stress, he said: "I﻿n many ways yes. I am very privileged to experience what I am experiencing now. But do I have a more happy life than if I was a coach in Denmark or the under-17 national team coach? No. It's different. A different life and challenge.

"B﻿ecause I have that ambition in me to be the best version of myself, then it is very satisfying we have achieved something together and are in the Premier League.

"I﻿t is very difficult. It is ongoing, 24/7."

Watch the full interview on Football Focus on Saturday at 12:00 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & app