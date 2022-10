Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard has returned to training following an Achilles injury and could make his first appearance since August.

Pontus Jansson, Aaron Hickey and Thomas Strakosha will be out until after the World Cup.

Diego Costa is expected to be fit for Wolves, despite suffering a minor injury in midweek.

This game comes too soon for Tote Gomes, while there's no timeframe on Raul Jimenez's return.

