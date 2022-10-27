Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes says "a big opportunity" presents itself to his young strikers in Saturday's meeting with St Johnstone.

Killie will again be without experienced forwards Kyle Lafferty, who is serving a 10-game ban, and Christian Doidge, who will miss another couple of matches with an ankle injury.

Innes Cameron led the line in the 1-0 league win over Ross County at Rugby Park last weekend but McInnes noted that Oli Shaw and highly-rated 17-year-old Bobby Wales, who is yet to make his debut but was on the bench against the Staggies, should also be ready to make their mark.

“Innes got the nod last week and played his part in the goal, very brave and gets up brilliantly for the header," he said. "He is second favourite for it and he makes it his and creates the opportunity for Danny [Armstrong].

"﻿He is capable of going and grabbing that opportunity, he is not shy in working, I try to give him that belief that he is good enough to be here and play his part.

“For him, Oli, young Bobby, who we rate highly as well, it is an opportunity for them to maybe get some more game time.

“We have four very important games before the World Cup, the first one on Saturday so whoever plays and takes on that mantle up there, should be confident of leading the line.”