W﻿e asked for your views on Celtic's 4-0 League Cup win away to Motherwell.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

P﻿eter: Good depth in the pool, creating chances and looking strong. Hearts game on Saturday will take care of itself... need a win in Europe next week to restore some credibility.

Robbie: Some really good goals and team play throughout the game. Can really see the boys who are maybe not in the strongest 11 now taking their chances when called upon. Four goals to the good but could've easily been double that. Still some concern around giving the opposition chances that better sides would take but overall great performance!

F﻿rancis: Celtic are playing very well on the domestic front. But I think we come up short in European football. I don't think we are clinical enough and we need more physical players in one or two areas of the park, like we had in previous campaigns.

C﻿hristopher: So many wingers firing on all cylinders. Excellent to watch.