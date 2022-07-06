Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester City’s £200m academy over the last two to three seasons has really started to bear fruits. What started with Phil Foden is now bringing through many talents – several of them making their first team debuts.

Romeo Lavia may have only joined in 2020, but he’s helped the academy teams to win the U18s Premier League and the Premier League 2.

For some the path is clearer than others – for Lavia it was probably cloudier. Rodri has made the defensive midfield role is own over the last 12 months and although a gap might have opened up with the exit of Fernandinho, the signing of Kalvin Phillips has meant that Lavia probably struggled to see regular game time.

At 18-years-old he’s ambitious. He clearly has ability, regularly being in and amongst Manchester City’s first team set up last season – at training, on the bench, and making those two senior appearances in the League Cup and FA Cup.

Like Rodri and Phillips, he’s a ball-winning midfielder. Tenacious with intelligence and, as expected of the role, can control tempo and possession. He’s as comfortable on his right as he is on his left making it easier for him to pick out the right pass from the centre of the field.

With all of this, I guess you’d say why isn’t that path clearer? He’s young so there’s time, but Rodri and now Phillips aren’t going anywhere any time soon. There’s weaknesses in his game that as an 18-year-old will be ironed out and Southampton may be able to give him more time to focus and improve. There are some who talk of his over-ambition with the ball, but the biggest weakness is the lack of first-team game time. He hasn’t got any in the Premier League – the most physical, toughest, high-pace league in the world.

