The Newcastle first team are back in training to prepare for the return of the Premier League next month.

With a swathe of intriguing pre-season fixtures before that, what are you hoping to see from Eddie Howe's side?

Saturday, 9 July - Newcastle v Gateshead, Newcastle training ground - 12:00 BST

Friday, 15 July - 1860 Munich v Newcastle, Austria - 19:00 BST

Monday, 18 July - FSV Mainz v Newcastle, Austria - 16:00 BST

Tuesday, 26 July - Benfica v Newcastle, Lisbon - 20:00 BST

Friday, 29 July - Newcastle v Atalanta, St James' Park - 19:45 BST

Saturday, 30 July - Newcastle v Athletic Bilbao, St James' Park - 15:00 BST

Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss?

