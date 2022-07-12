Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Raheem Sterling, as any football fan knows, has been in the upper echelon of attackers for much of the past decade - a player capable of scoring or assisting at any given moment.

It is his stated aim to win a Ballon d'Or, a goal that speaks to the calibre of player he is and his overall mindset.

His impending arrival at Chelsea speaks volumes to Todd Boehly's direct style and intent in the transfer market.

It may be rare to see such big transfers between two elite Premier League teams, but Sterling did only have a year remaining on his Manchester City contract and, with their signing of Erling Haaland coming after the England forward failed to start either leg of last season's Champions League semi-final, a change of scenery was the ideal solution for all three parties.

Tactically, Sterling gives Thomas Tuchel another option through the middle, out wide and in an advanced number 10 role, should the Blues boss look to adopt a more attack-minded approach next season.

He should be able to seamlessly interchange with Kai Havertz, while Sterling's presence will hopefully help the German reach a new level himself.