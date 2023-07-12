Celtic rearrange Wolves friendly for Dublin

Celtic have confirmed they will take on Premier League side Wolves later this month in a Dublin friendly.

The pair were set to face off in South Korea this summer before the clubs called off their visits to the country due financial and logistical issues with the promoter.

The encounter at the Aviva Stadium - taking place on 29 July (14:00 BST) - will see Celtic return to Ireland's national stadium for the first time since 2016.

Brendan Rodgers' side kick off their competitive campaign the following weekend, with Ross County travelling to Parkhead for the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership opener.