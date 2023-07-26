'If that was an example of his level, he's a good signing'

Ethan Ampadu shakes hands with Daniel FarkePA Media

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix, speaking on BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, about new signing Ethan Ampadu's performance in Saturday's friendly against Monaco:

"It was great to see Ampadu get out there and he was good. He was combining well with Liam Cooper and [doing] the defensive stuff, short balls out and relieving the pressure, but there were also some great long balls and starting attacks.

"He's sort of the Kalvin [Phillips] replacement that [Marc] Roca was meant to be.

"It's a very high bar, it's only one match and only a friendly, but if that was an example of his level then I think he's a good signing."

