Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix, speaking on BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, about new signing Ethan Ampadu's performance in Saturday's friendly against Monaco:

"It was great to see Ampadu get out there and he was good. He was combining well with Liam Cooper and [doing] the defensive stuff, short balls out and relieving the pressure, but there were also some great long balls and starting attacks.

"He's sort of the Kalvin [Phillips] replacement that [Marc] Roca was meant to be.

"It's a very high bar, it's only one match and only a friendly, but if that was an example of his level then I think he's a good signing."

