Bryn Palmer, BBC Sport at Murrayfield

While Donny van de Beek grabbed the headlines from Manchester United's second pre-season game with a superbly-taken winner against Lyon in his first game for six months after a knee injury, there were other positives for manager Erik ten Hag to mull over on the squad's flight to New York.

Hannibal Mejbri was a stand-out performer, as he was against Leeds in Oslo, during an opening half in which United ran Lyon ragged at times, but failed to translate their dominance into goals.

The 20-year-old midfielder exuded authority and no little class in United’s best moments.

He played a precise pass in to Jadon Sancho on the edge of the area in the build-up to an early chance for Antony and executed a clever step-over when the Brazilian’s left-wing cross set up another chance for Amad Diallo, who brought a fine save from Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes.

Hannibal, playing alongside Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount in midfield, was also adept at stepping in to break up Lyon attacks and bringing the ball forward before releasing United’s front three.

With Ten Hag looking for more energy and dynamism in midfield this season, could Hannibal provide an athletic option alongside Casemiro, or perhaps as viable cover for the Brazilian, with Scott McTominay’s future at Old Trafford uncertain?

He has only three senior outings to his name at United so far; one at the end of the 2020-21 season and two more at the tail-end of the following campaign.

Hannibal spent last season on loan at Birmingham City in the Championship, playing more than 40 matches, as well as featuring for Tunisia at the World Cup. Those experiences appear to have served him well, judging by his opening two pre-season performances.

Whether Ten Hag views him as a viable contender when everyone is available remains to be seen, but the early signs suggest he could become a trusted member of the first-team squad.