St Mirren will face Motherwell in the last 16 of the Viaplay Cup.

The Paisley side will have home advantage for the all-Premiership encounter.

Both clubs progressed through their sections by finishing top of their groups, with the Buddies on nine points and Well on 11.

The tie is due to be played on the weekend of 19/20 August.

Click here to view the last-16 draw in full.