Two draws and a victory featured in Newcastle United's Premier League Summer Series.

Eddie Howe says the squad is returning to Newcastle "more united" after a positive trip to the US.

We asked what you made of the tour and who has impressed you the most.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Leonard: I'm impressed by the youngsters, particularly Elliot Anderson and Lewis Miley. I also think we’ve bought fantastic players in Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes. I'm betting Tonali will thrive at Newcastle.

Dan: We need a proper left-back and a centre-back, in case of injury to Schar or Botman. Lascelles is a bench player at best and Dan Burn covers left and centre but struggles against top-tier opposition. Same back four all last season and we'll struggle with defensive depth in Champions League at present.

John: I think we should go with what we’ve got now, and if so strengthen in January. Matt Targett hasn’t really had a chance yet to prove himself. With the young blood we have coming through we’re in a great position. This is all experimental for the new owners and we’re a lot further ahead than we thought we could ever be. Patience is the key.

Simon: I'm not sure what to make of this pre-season tour. There were some positives with Anderson, Miley and Gordon, but I just can't help feel we haven't done enough in the transfer market to take on next season, we are very thin in several areas.

Richard: Chelsea, Man Utd, Liverpool and possibly Spurs are going to be a lot stronger this season and with our Champions League games added there’s going to be a lot of pressure on the lads. Eddie Howe knows this, of course, and will want to hit the ground running. The Summer Series has at least shown the manager who’s fit enough for an Eddie Howe team.