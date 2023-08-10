Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

There is little doubt Steve Cooper would like to set his side up in a more attacking, adventurous way. But when he tried to play that way early last season, Forest were cut apart far too easily – hence the change of style to become more difficult to break down.

Given the way pre-season has gone, the (so far) relatively quiet transfer window, and injuries (again) to key players like Taiwo Awoniyi and Moussa Niakhate, it is hard to think that there'll be a drastic change in the early part of the season.

The difficult away games in the first few weeks would also suggest that Forest will continue to be a deeper-lying, counter-attacking side – at least in the short term.