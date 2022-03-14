Christian Eriksen will be "the difference-maker" that keeps Brentford in the Premier League, says former Aston Villa and Scotland defender Alan Hutton, after the Denmark playmaker starred in Saturday's win over Burnley.

Eriksen set up Ivan Toney for the crucial opening goal four minutes from the end and provided the main quality in a game generally lacking in inspiration.

"As soon as he gets on the ball, he manipulates it so well," Hutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"When there's not much quality from either side, for him to put in that delivery - if he's doing that, then Toney will gobble it up."

The Athletic journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke agreed, saying: "It's a real delight to see him out on the pitch.

"It's a pretty unique set of circumstances that have allowed Brentford, with their budget, to sign one of the most creative midfielders of his generation.

"They don't have the money to sign players like Everton and Newcastle did in January but everyone's delighted to see Eriksen playing again."

