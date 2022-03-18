Frank on Eriksen, Raya and Leicester

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford’s game with Leicester on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Frank says there are no injury issues troubling his squad.

  • He is delighted with Christian Eriksen being called up for Denmark: “It was a very special day when he came on against Newcastle. That was a milestone and the next milestone is when he puts the Danish shirt on and steps into Parken. Hopefully after that it is only football with Christian."

  • He believes David Raya “definitely deserves” his call-up to the Spain national squad: “He has clear and obvious abilities in terms of playing with his feet, high position, and being very aggressive in coming for crosses. He definitely deserves it."

  • He considers Leicester to be a real threat: “They are still a top team who, on their day, can beat all the top-six teams. In Tielemans and Maddison, they have two of the best offensive players in the league."

  • On his confidence in Brentford’s recent form: “Our consistency in producing good performances gives us something to believe in."