Frank on Eriksen, Raya and Leicester
- Published
Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford’s game with Leicester on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Frank says there are no injury issues troubling his squad.
He is delighted with Christian Eriksen being called up for Denmark: “It was a very special day when he came on against Newcastle. That was a milestone and the next milestone is when he puts the Danish shirt on and steps into Parken. Hopefully after that it is only football with Christian."
He believes David Raya “definitely deserves” his call-up to the Spain national squad: “He has clear and obvious abilities in terms of playing with his feet, high position, and being very aggressive in coming for crosses. He definitely deserves it."
He considers Leicester to be a real threat: “They are still a top team who, on their day, can beat all the top-six teams. In Tielemans and Maddison, they have two of the best offensive players in the league."
On his confidence in Brentford’s recent form: “Our consistency in producing good performances gives us something to believe in."