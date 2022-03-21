Wolves 2-3 Leeds: The pick of the stats

Wolves lost a Premier League game after going two goals ahead for the first time ever, winning 38 and drawing two of the previous 40 such occasions.

Leeds came back from 2+ goals down at half-time to win a Premier League game for the first time ever, losing on each of the previous 47 occasions they were two down at the break.

Wolves have lost four of their last six Premier League games (W2), as many defeats as they suffered in their previous 19 in the competition.