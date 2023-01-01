Kenny Miller, who played up front for Rangers and Celtic, believes Monday's New Year Old Firm derby could be decided in the midfield contest between Rangers trio John Lundstram, Glen Kamara and Ryan Jack and Celtic's Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and either Matt O'Riley or Aaron Mooy. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is ready to give Croatia's World Cup star defender Josip Juranovic a start in the Old Firm derby despite interest from other clubs and having only returned to Celtic on Tuesday. (Sunday Mail), external

