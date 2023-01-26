Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is not yet ready to back anyone other than Manchester City for the Premier League title despite Arsenal's five-point advantage at the top of the table.

The two sides meet in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday and Wilson believes the experience gleaned through years of title races gives City the edge.

"They've just got so much know-how from being up there," he told the Footballer's Football podcast he co-hosts on BBC Sounds with West Ham forward Michail Antonio.

"They've been hunting down Liverpool for years and this time it's Arsenal. With such strength in depth, I can't see past City ending up winning the league with Pep Guardiola as the master out-schooling his apprentice Mikel Arteta."

Antonio agreed, arguing that the points difference is not enough to hold off Guardiola's serial champions.

"City will be on them until the end," he said. "They don't falter because Pep doesn't let them.

"Arsenal are on fire, playing unbelievably and they have to keep going. But we've just seen City do this over the last few years."

