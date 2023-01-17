BBC Radio Manchester's latest The Devils' Advocate podcast reflects on United's derby win over Manchester City and what Erik ten Hag has done to transform the Old Trafford side's season after a poor start.

United have won their past nine games and the panel praised the Dutchman for his no-nonsense approach.

"He’s got everyone on the same page," said presenter Gaz Drinkwater.

"If you’re going to be a disciplinarian like that, it’s almost like when you were in school and you had a strict teacher. If it was a class that didn’t really care about the work, and they weren’t bothered, then they are just going to laugh at that teacher.

"If United weren’t getting great results, it would have turned on Ten Hag quickly after the Brighton and Brentford game. But it didn’t.

"When you have a disciplinarian and you keep winning, no-one can argue back at him. It’s got to be his way or the highway."

United fan Michala Hulme added: "We’ve got rid of the showboaters, the dancers in the changing room and the ones that didn’t do it on the pitch.

"He’s clever about the players he wants and the players he goes for. They all seem like team players - grafters - so I think he is just getting that balance right.

"Cristiano Ronaldo doing that interview is probably one of the best things that ever happened to us."

