Team news: Leicester v Wolves

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful Timothy Castagne will play despite a fractured eye socket.

Jonny Evans and James Justin are due back after the international break, but Wesley Fofana is out for up to eight months after breaking his leg.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is available for the first since suffering a fractured skull in November.

Pedro Neto, Jonny and Daniel Podence remain on the sidelines, while Willy Boly has a hamstring injury.

