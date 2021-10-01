Tottenham v Aston Villa: What does the form show?

Tottenham have lost their past three Premier League games by an aggregate score of 9-1. They last lost four in a row in the competition in November 2004 (a run of six).

Aston Villa are looking for three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since winning their first four games in the competition last season. Meanwhile, the last time the Villans won three consecutive top-flight games without conceding was in December 2009 (a run of four, of which the second was a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford).